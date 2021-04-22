Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $765.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

