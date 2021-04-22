BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

