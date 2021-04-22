Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.