Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Brinker International by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

