Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.