Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

