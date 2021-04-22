Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

