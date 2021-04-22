Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $458.03. 78,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $250.74 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day moving average of $432.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

