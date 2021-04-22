Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BRMK stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 136,551 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

