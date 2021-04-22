Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post $3.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $16.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,529,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

