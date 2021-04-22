Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

