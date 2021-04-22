Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.26) and the highest is ($2.79). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.29) to ($9.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.47) to ($8.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

