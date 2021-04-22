Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Camtek reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

CAMT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 116,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Camtek has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

