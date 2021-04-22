Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $11.46 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $46.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $48.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $55.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

CAT stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.