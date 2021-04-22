Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.62). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.