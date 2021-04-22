Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.62). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

