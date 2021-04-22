Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.28. 78,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

