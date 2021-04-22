Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report sales of $102.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.16 million and the highest is $104.80 million. fuboTV reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $472.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

