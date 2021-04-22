Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

