Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report $2.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $3.26 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $24.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.27 million, with estimates ranging from $51.63 million to $56.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.