Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 10,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

