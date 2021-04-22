Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 10,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.