Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.