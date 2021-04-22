Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $85.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $442.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $515.54 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $527.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

NVRO stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

