Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report $79.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $96.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,456.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,501.84 and its 200-day moving average is $914.70. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,710.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

