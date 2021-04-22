Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,365. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.