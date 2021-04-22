Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $114.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.39 million to $116.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $124.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $499.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $516.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.16.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

