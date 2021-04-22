Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $1,094,400. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.