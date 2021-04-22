Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,181. The stock has a market cap of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

