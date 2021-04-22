Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.31 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

