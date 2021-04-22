Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.80. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

