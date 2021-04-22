Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $110.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.67 million and the lowest is $106.95 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period.

eHealth stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

