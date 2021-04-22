Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

