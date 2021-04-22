Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post $225.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 232,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

