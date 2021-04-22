Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

