Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.89 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.