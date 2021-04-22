Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.