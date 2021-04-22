Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $256.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.55 million and the lowest is $253.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $23,515,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.