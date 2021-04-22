Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.70 Million

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post sales of $507.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.90 million and the highest is $518.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

EYE opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. National Vision has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

