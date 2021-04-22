Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $5.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings of $5.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.71 to $27.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $361.01 and a twelve month high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.