Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $8.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $8.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.34 and the lowest is $7.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $6.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.65 to $54.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $506.48 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.