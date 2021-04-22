Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.93. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

