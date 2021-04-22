Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $129.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $126.80 million. Switch posted sales of $128.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $546.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.90 million to $551.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $614.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.60 million to $635.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 34.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 23.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

