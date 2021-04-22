Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

