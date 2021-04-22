Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $9.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $9.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.12. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $44.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $53.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $35.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.68. 16,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,561. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.58 and its 200-day moving average is $273.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

