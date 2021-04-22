Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.