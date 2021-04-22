Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,625.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $72.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.93 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.24.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

