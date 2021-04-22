Brokers Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.