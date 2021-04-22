Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

MUR stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

