Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.29.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

