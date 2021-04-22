Brokers Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

UCTT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $331,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $4,132,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.